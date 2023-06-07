Clean Energy Fuels Corp. Inc. (CLNE) Price Performance Over the Years: A Comparative Study

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -11.15%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -28.92%. The price of CLNE increased 7.69% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 16.08%.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) stock is currently valued at $4.62. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $4.65 after opening at $4.19. The stock briefly dropped to $4.16 before ultimately closing at $4.14.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $8.58 on 08/11/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $3.84 on 03/24/23.

52-week price history of CLNE Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s current trading price is -46.14% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 20.47%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $3.84 and $8.58. The trading volume for the Energy sector company’s shares reached about 3.62 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 1.93 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.29% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 993.67M and boasts a workforce of 496 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.77, with a change in price of -1.09. Similarly, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. recorded 2,088,038 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -19.09%.

CLNE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CLNE stands at 0.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.21.

CLNE Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. over the last 50 days is 87.51%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 87.51%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 56.07% and 41.92%, respectively.