CISO Global Inc. (CISO) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. CISO Global Inc.’s current trading price is -98.08% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.82%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.17 and $10.00. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.54 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 3.94 million over the last 3 months.

At present, CISO Global Inc. (CISO) has a stock price of $0.19. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $0.2099 after an opening price of $0.1845. The day’s lowest price was $0.1845, and it closed at $0.20.

In terms of market performance, CISO Global Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $10.00 on 06/08/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.17 on 05/31/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

CISO Global Inc. (CISO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -69.28% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 28.66M and boasts a workforce of 443 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.6304, with a change in price of -1.7280. Similarly, CISO Global Inc. recorded 2,744,986 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -90.00%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CISO stands at 0.30. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.17.

CISO Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for CISO Global Inc. over the last 50 days is 9.99%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 11.39%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 13.87% and 12.59%, respectively.

CISO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -92.47%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -93.79%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CISO has leaped by -18.68%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.17%.