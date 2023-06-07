CARR’s Stochastic Averages Dip: Analyzing Carrier Global Corporation’s Stock Performance

Currently, the stock price of Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) is $43.85. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $44.19 after opening at $43.15. The stock touched a low of $43.01 before closing at $43.20.

The market performance of Carrier Global Corporation has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $49.17 on 03/07/23, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $33.10, recorded on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of CARR Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Carrier Global Corporation’s current trading price is -10.82% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 32.48%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $33.10 and $49.17. The Industrials sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 3.26 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 5.85 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.78% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 34.97B and boasts a workforce of 52000 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Carrier Global Corporation

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Carrier Global Corporation as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 43.95, with a change in price of -1.34. Similarly, Carrier Global Corporation recorded 5,239,063 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.97%.

CARR Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CARR stands at 1.09. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.07.

CARR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Carrier Global Corporation over the past 50 days is 51.52%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 90.81%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 89.41% and 69.79%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

CARR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 6.30%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -1.86%. The price of CARR fallen by 3.47% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.03%.