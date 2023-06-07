Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Camping World Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -16.27% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 52.27%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $18.69 and $33.99. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Consumer Cyclical reached around 1.8 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.11 million over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) is $28.46. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $28.49 after opening at $26.26. The stock touched a low of $26.22 before closing at $26.09.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The market performance of Camping World Holdings Inc. has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $33.99 on 08/16/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $18.69, recorded on 03/24/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 26.21% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.36B and boasts a workforce of 12942 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Camping World Holdings Inc.

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Camping World Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 23.53, with a change in price of +2.67. Similarly, Camping World Holdings Inc. recorded 1,158,021 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +10.35%.

How CWH’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CWH stands at 20.60. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 12.47.

CWH Stock Stochastic Average

Camping World Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 99.69%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 99.24%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 73.47% and 70.87%, respectively.

CWH Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 27.51%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 2.67%. The price of CWH fallen by 14.57% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.45%.