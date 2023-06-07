Cadre Holdings Inc. Inc. (CDRE) Price Performance and Its Relation to the Tech Industry

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant loss of -3.72% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -25.48%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CDRE has leaped by -7.49%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.51%.

The current stock price for Cadre Holdings Inc. (CDRE) is $19.39. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $20.18 after opening at $19.23. It dipped to a low of $19.13 before ultimately closing at $21.76.

In terms of market performance, Cadre Holdings Inc. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $31.50 on 11/04/22, while the lowest value was $16.58 on 03/16/23.

52-week price history of CDRE Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Cadre Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -38.44% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 16.95%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $16.58 and $31.50. The Industrials sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.91 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 77240.0 over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Cadre Holdings Inc. (CDRE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.26% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 696.88M and boasts a workforce of 2274 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 21.59, with a change in price of -2.29. Similarly, Cadre Holdings Inc. recorded 80,673 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -10.56%.

CDRE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CDRE stands at 0.86. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.80.

CDRE Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Cadre Holdings Inc. over the past 50 days is 12.47%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 6.77%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 42.67% and 45.83%, respectively, over the past 20 days.