Bloom Energy Corporation: A Year of Highs, Lows, and Market Resilience

Bloom Energy Corporation saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $31.47 on 08/12/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $12.33 on 05/12/23.

52-week price history of BE Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Bloom Energy Corporation’s current trading price is -51.95% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 22.61%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $12.33 and $31.47. In the Industrials sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 6.45 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 4.04 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -33.45% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.05B and boasts a workforce of 2530 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Bloom Energy Corporation

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Bloom Energy Corporation as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 19.40, with a change in price of -7.93. Similarly, Bloom Energy Corporation recorded 3,462,255 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -34.40%.

Examining BE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BE stands at 2.16. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.04.

BE Stock Stochastic Average

Bloom Energy Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 33.64%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 53.23%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 42.79% and 36.89%, respectively.

BE Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -20.92%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -31.21%. Over the last 30 days, the price of BE has leaped by -11.06%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.39%.