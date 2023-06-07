Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.: Buy, Hold, or Sell? Analysts Weigh In Amid Market Challenges

At present, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) has a stock price of $19.18. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $19.62 after an opening price of $18.69. The day’s lowest price was $18.68, and it closed at $18.71.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $31.46 on 07/29/22 and a low of $16.60 for the same time frame on 04/10/23.

52-week price history of BXMT Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s current trading price is -39.03% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.51%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $16.60 to $31.46. In the Real Estate sector, the Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 4.23 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.3.18 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.21% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.16B.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 19.67, with a change in price of -3.92. Similarly, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. recorded 2,770,238 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -16.97%.

Examining BXMT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BXMT stands at 4.53. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 4.53.

BXMT Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. over the last 50 days is 85.41%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 84.12%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 88.13% and 83.44%, respectively.

BXMT Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -9.40%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -21.49%. Over the last 30 days, the price of BXMT has fallen by 9.54%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.75%.