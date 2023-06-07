Beamr Imaging Ltd.: -59.95% Growth from 52-Week Low, Yet Analysts Divided

Beamr Imaging Ltd. (BMR) current stock price is $3.22. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $3.8496 after opening at $2.11. The stock’s lowest point was $2.11 before it closed at $2.16.

52-week price history of BMR Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Beamr Imaging Ltd.’s current trading price is -59.95% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 136.76%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $1.36 and $8.04. Shares of the company, which operates in the Technology sector, recorded a trading volume of around 9.1 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.89 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Beamr Imaging Ltd. (BMR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.13% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 43.37M and boasts a workforce of 23 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

BMR Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Beamr Imaging Ltd. over the last 50 days is presently at 27.84%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 27.41%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 19.38% and 19.49%, respectively.

BMR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -11.78%. The price of BMR increased 109.09% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 10.27%.