Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited’s current trading price is -46.39% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 43.06%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $11.02 and $29.40. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.9 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.19 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) currently stands at $15.76. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $16.87 after starting at $16.17. The stock’s lowest price was $14.80 before closing at $17.02.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -41.08% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.06B and boasts a workforce of 3255 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 23.03, with a change in price of -6.26. Similarly, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited recorded 214,819 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -28.43%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ATAT stands at 0.16. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ATAT Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 7.56%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 18.68%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 27.75% and 30.08% respectively.

ATAT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -12.54%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -10.91%. The price of ATAT leaped by -20.08% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.08%.