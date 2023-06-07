Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -99.39% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 7.32%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.10 and $18.01. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.73 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 1.34 million observed over the last three months.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) currently has a stock price of $0.11. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $0.12 after opening at $0.12. The lowest recorded price for the day was $0.1098 before it closed at $0.12.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $18.01 on 08/17/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $0.10 on 06/01/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -77.08% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.64M and boasts a workforce of 60 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.5385, with a change in price of -1.2300. Similarly, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. recorded 1,008,691 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -91.79%.

ASTI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. over the past 50 days is 1.91%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 3.61%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 6.71% and 7.14%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

ASTI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -93.25%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -96.56%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ASTI has leaped by -52.99%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -12.07%.