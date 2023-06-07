An In-Depth Look at Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. Inc. (ORMP) Price Performance During Market Crashes

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -67.08%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -54.22%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ORMP has fallen by 42.45%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.49%.

At present, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) has a stock price of $3.96. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $4.045 after an opening price of $4.03. The day’s lowest price was $3.7501, and it closed at $4.07.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $13.73 on 01/05/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $1.81 on 01/19/23.

52-week price history of ORMP Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current trading price is -71.16% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 118.78%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $1.81 and $13.73. The trading volume for the Healthcare sector company’s shares reached about 0.61 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 0.96 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 81.65% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 163.23M and boasts a workforce of 17 employees.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.51, with a change in price of -6.83. Similarly, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded 1,546,809 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -63.30%.

ORMP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ORMP stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ORMP Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 59.24%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 49.11%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 51.38% and 53.21% respectively.