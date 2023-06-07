An In-Depth Look at BridgeBio Pharma Inc. Inc. (BBIO) Price Performance During Market Crashes

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 110.50%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 69.38%. The price of BBIO fallen by 17.25% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 18.46%.

The stock price for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) currently stands at $16.04. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $16.45 after starting at $14.60. The stock’s lowest price was $14.48 before closing at $14.60.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The market performance of BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $19.94 on 03/07/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $5.74 on 06/13/22.

52-week price history of BBIO Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s current trading price is -19.58% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 179.44%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$5.74 and $19.94. The BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 2.83 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 3.1 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -13.53% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.53B and boasts a workforce of 392 employees.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating BridgeBio Pharma Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.25, with a change in price of +8.05. Similarly, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. recorded 2,590,931 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +100.75%.

BBIO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 53.50%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 88.92%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 80.32% and 68.71%, respectively.