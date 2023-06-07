American International Group Inc. (AIG) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. American International Group Inc.’s current trading price is -13.79% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 22.49%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $45.66 and $64.88 The company’s shares, which are part of the Financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.29 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 5.15 million over the last three months.

The stock price for American International Group Inc. (AIG) currently stands at $55.93. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $56.12 after starting at $54.58. The stock’s lowest price was $54.535 before closing at $54.23.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

American International Group Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $64.88 on 01/09/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $45.66 on 03/24/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

American International Group Inc. (AIG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.38% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 39.41B and boasts a workforce of 26200 employees.

American International Group Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating American International Group Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 55.44, with a change in price of -7.53. Similarly, American International Group Inc. recorded 4,885,442 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -11.87%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AIG stands at 0.61. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.56.

AIG Stock Stochastic Average

American International Group Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 90.16%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 80.77%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 64.70% and 60.34%, respectively.

AIG Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -11.56%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -10.87%. The price of AIG fallen by 3.98% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.21%.