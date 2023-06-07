Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Alto Ingredients Inc.’s current trading price is -53.40% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 105.82%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $1.20 and $5.30. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.54 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 1.26 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) has a stock price of $2.47. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $2.48 after an opening price of $2.23. The day’s lowest price was $2.19, and it closed at $2.25.

Alto Ingredients Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $5.30 on 08/18/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $1.20 on 05/02/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -17.39% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 179.91M and boasts a workforce of 439 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.24, with a change in price of -0.65. Similarly, Alto Ingredients Inc. recorded 1,056,991 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -20.83%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ALTO stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.28.

ALTO Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Alto Ingredients Inc. over the last 50 days is 99.22%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 98.95%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 90.83% and 82.18%, respectively.

ALTO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -14.24%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -28.61%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ALTO has fallen by 76.43%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 21.67%.