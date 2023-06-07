Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Allarity Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -99.78% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -4.88%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.25 and $108.15. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.47 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 3.31 million observed over the last three months.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) current stock price is $0.23. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $0.2625 after opening at $0.258. The stock’s lowest point was $0.22 before it closed at $0.25.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $108.15 on 06/07/22, while the lowest value was $0.25 on 06/06/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -96.38% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.29M and boasts a workforce of 9 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.7422, with a change in price of -8.5685. Similarly, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. recorded 2,164,286 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -97.34%.

ALLR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Allarity Therapeutics Inc. over the last 50 days is at 0.38%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 5.88%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 6.71% and 6.85%, respectively.

ALLR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -97.72%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -98.66%. The price of ALLR decreased -43.18% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -10.00%.