Akebia Therapeutics Inc.: Weathering Stock Market Storms with 221.12M Market Cap

The stock of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) is currently priced at $1.25. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $1.23 after opening at $1.12. The day’s lowest price was $1.12 before the stock closed at $1.20.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $1.63 on 05/22/23 and a low of $0.24 for the same time frame on 10/24/22.

52-week price history of AKBA Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -23.62% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 416.60%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.24 and $1.63. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.17 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.71 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 20.87% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 221.12M and boasts a workforce of 204 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.8461, with a change in price of +0.5500. Similarly, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. recorded 2,001,442 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +79.71%.

AKBA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 65.79%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 46.58%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 39.27% and 33.96%, respectively.

AKBA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The metric has seen a significant gain of 115.77% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 326.08%. Over the past 30 days, the price of AKBA has fallen by 17.45%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 19.71%.