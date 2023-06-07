AKA’s Stock Woes: Down -76.95% in 6 Months, Down -76.95% in Just 5 Days

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -64.80%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -76.95%. The price of AKA increased 39.28% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.10%.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) stock is currently valued at $0.45. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $0.4765 after opening at $0.44. The stock briefly dropped to $0.393 before ultimately closing at $0.40.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $4.15 on 06/08/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.30 on 05/04/23.

52-week price history of AKA Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp.’s current trading price is -89.23% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 49.03%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.30 and $4.15. The a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp.’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 1.57 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.36 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -67.60% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 56.99M and boasts a workforce of 1000 employees.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.8651, with a change in price of -0.9529. Similarly, a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. recorded 261,616 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -68.06%.

AKA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AKA stands at 0.56. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.54.

AKA Stock Stochastic Average

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 47.45%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 81.21%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 72.11% and 70.18%, respectively.