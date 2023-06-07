AbbVie Inc. Inc. (ABBV) Price Performance Over the Years: A Comparative Study

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price loss of -16.20% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -17.25%. The price of ABBV leaped by -8.51% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -0.74%.

The present stock price for AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is $135.43. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $137.54 after an opening price of $137.47. The stock briefly fell to $134.63 before ending the session at $136.86.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

AbbVie Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $168.11 on 01/06/23 and the lowest value was $131.10 on 06/01/23.

52-week price history of ABBV Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. AbbVie Inc.’s current trading price is -19.44% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 3.30%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$131.10 and $168.11. The AbbVie Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 4.36 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 5.97 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.44% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 232.95B and boasts a workforce of 50000 employees.

AbbVie Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating AbbVie Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 151.21, with a change in price of -21.74. Similarly, AbbVie Inc. recorded 6,014,835 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -13.83%.

ABBV’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ABBV stands at 4.68. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 4.47.

ABBV Stock Stochastic Average

AbbVie Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 12.34%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 24.33%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 29.42% and 25.11%, respectively.