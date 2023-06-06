XP Inc. (XP) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. XP Inc.’s current trading price is -21.72% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 92.28%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $10.30 and $25.30 The company’s shares, which are part of the Financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.51 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 6.27 million over the last three months.

The stock of XP Inc. (XP) is currently priced at $19.81. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $18.99 after opening at $18.93. The day’s lowest price was $18.445 before the stock closed at $18.88.

In terms of market performance, XP Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $25.30 on 08/08/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $10.30 on 03/15/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

XP Inc. (XP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 65.87% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.04B and boasts a workforce of 6928 employees.

XP Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating XP Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.55, with a change in price of +3.90. Similarly, XP Inc. recorded 5,942,773 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +24.35%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for XP stands at 2.65. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.22.

XP Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, XP Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 99.84%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 99.71%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 95.23% and 89.24%, respectively.

XP Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant gain of 29.11% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 7.81%. Over the past 30 days, the price of XP has fallen by 32.83%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.84%.