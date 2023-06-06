United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. United Microelectronics Corporation’s current trading price is -8.77% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 52.43%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $5.36 and $8.95. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Technology reached around 5.71 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 6.78 million over the last three months.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) current stock price is $8.17. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $8.21 after opening at $8.21. The stock’s lowest point was $8.12 before it closed at $8.32.

United Microelectronics Corporation’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $8.95 on 06/08/22, with the lowest value being $5.36 on 10/11/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.68% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 20.32B and boasts a workforce of 19426 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.20, with a change in price of +0.77. Similarly, United Microelectronics Corporation recorded 7,176,762 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +10.41%.

How UMC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UMC stands at 0.15. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.12.

UMC Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for United Microelectronics Corporation over the last 50 days is presently at 49.17%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 44.13%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 54.67% and 57.60%, respectively.

UMC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 25.11%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 10.41%. The price of UMC increased 2.38% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.66%.