The NEO Stock Puzzle: Unraveling NeoGenomics Inc.’s Fluctuating Performance

Currently, the stock price of NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) is $16.59. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $17.7162 after opening at $17.66. The stock touched a low of $16.41 before closing at $17.98.

NeoGenomics Inc.’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $20.54 on 05/11/23, with the lowest value being $6.00 on 10/24/22.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

52-week price history of NEO Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. NeoGenomics Inc.’s current trading price is -19.23% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 176.50%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $6.00 and $20.54. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.15 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.15 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.25% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.08B and boasts a workforce of 2100 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 15.49, with a change in price of +6.14. Similarly, NeoGenomics Inc. recorded 1,107,373 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +58.76%.

NEO Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NEO stands at 0.55. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.55.

NEO Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for NeoGenomics Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 41.04%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 27.26%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 47.32% and 51.19%, respectively.

NEO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 79.55%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 48.52%. The price of NEO fallen by 14.81% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.94%.