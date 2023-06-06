The GFI Stock Puzzle: Unraveling Gold Fields Limited’s Fluctuating Performance

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) stock is currently valued at $15.59. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $15.78 after opening at $15.62. The stock briefly dropped to $15.51 before ultimately closing at $15.65.

Gold Fields Limited’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $17.78 on 05/04/23 and a low of $7.03 for the same time frame on 09/26/22.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

52-week price history of GFI Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Gold Fields Limited’s current trading price is -12.36% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 121.69%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $7.03 to $17.78. In the Basic Materials sector, the Gold Fields Limited’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.75 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.6.02 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 72.21% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.92B and boasts a workforce of 6364 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Gold Fields Limited

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Gold Fields Limited as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.02, with a change in price of +3.33. Similarly, Gold Fields Limited recorded 5,601,769 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +27.16%.

Examining GFI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GFI stands at 0.35. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.33.

GFI Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Gold Fields Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 57.52%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 46.05%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 48.00% and 43.39% respectively.

GFI Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 50.58%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 39.40%. The price of GFI decreased -5.20% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.67%.