Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG Stock: A Sea of Opportunity

Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) currently has a stock price of $2.63. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $2.85 after opening at $2.56. The lowest recorded price for the day was $2.41 before it closed at $2.39.

Sentage Holdings Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $9.63 on 05/01/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $1.44 on 04/14/23.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

52-week price history of SNTG Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Sentage Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -72.69% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 82.64%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $1.44 and $9.63. The Financial sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.5 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 1.22 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 27.67% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.26M and boasts a workforce of 21 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.16, with a change in price of +0.07. Similarly, Sentage Holdings Inc. recorded 790,257 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +2.73%.

SNTG Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SNTG stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

SNTG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Sentage Holdings Inc. over the last 50 days is at 14.53%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 35.56%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 20.50% and 11.93%, respectively.

SNTG Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 36.98%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 4.37%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SNTG has leaped by -24.86%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 16.89%.