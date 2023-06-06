SciSparc Ltd.: Navigating Market Volatility with a 1.79 Debt-to-Equity Ratio

The stock price for SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) currently stands at $0.68. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.68 after starting at $0.61. The stock’s lowest price was $0.58 before closing at $0.62.

SciSparc Ltd. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $3.63 on 06/09/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.40 on 04/06/23.

52-week price history of SPRC Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. SciSparc Ltd.’s current trading price is -81.29% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 69.49%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.40 and $3.63. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.7 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.37 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.75% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.91M.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7031, with a change in price of -0.1500. Similarly, SciSparc Ltd. recorded 845,888 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -18.07%.

SPRC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, SciSparc Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 54.80%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 43.53%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 54.05% and 66.44%, respectively.

SPRC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -9.99%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -34.62%. The price of SPRC fallen by 9.15% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 12.96%.