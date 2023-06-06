QBTS’s Stock Market Pendulum: Swinging Between Gains and Losses

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 22.92%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -24.68%. Over the last 30 days, the price of QBTS has fallen by 324.56%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.99%.

At present, D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) has a stock price of $1.77. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $1.965 after an opening price of $1.54. The day’s lowest price was $1.4205, and it closed at $1.53.

D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times.

52-week price history of QBTS Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s current trading price is -86.62% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 346.74%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.40 and $13.23. The D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 14.98 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 3.19 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 123.43% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 222.12M and boasts a workforce of 215 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.8390, with a change in price of +0.6600. Similarly, D-Wave Quantum Inc. recorded 3,212,167 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +59.46%.

QBTS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 87.57%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 87.57%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 85.78% and 79.82%, respectively.