National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. National CineMedia Inc.’s current trading price is -80.59% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 256.15%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.10 and $1.85 The company’s shares, which are part of the Communication Services sector, had a trading volume of approximately 9.8 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 13.85 million over the last three months.

At present, National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) has a stock price of $0.36. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $0.42 after an opening price of $0.3315. The day’s lowest price was $0.3217, and it closed at $0.30.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

National CineMedia Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $1.85 on 08/08/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.10 on 03/17/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 54.41% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 56.24M and boasts a workforce of 297 employees.

National CineMedia Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating National CineMedia Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.2552, with a change in price of +0.0590. Similarly, National CineMedia Inc. recorded 9,241,356 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +19.67%.

NCMI Stock Stochastic Average

National CineMedia Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 45.97%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 61.88%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 42.73% and 35.15%, respectively.

NCMI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 63.18%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -17.15%. Over the last 30 days, the price of NCMI has fallen by 30.55%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 18.09%.