Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s current trading price is -43.24% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 112.34%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.49 and $1.85. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 5.47 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 1.48 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) is $1.05. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $1.07 after an opening price of $1.05. The stock briefly fell to $1.00 before ending the session at $1.06.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Mereo BioPharma Group plc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $1.85 on 06/21/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.49 on 12/23/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 16.80% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 131.23M and boasts a workforce of 36 employees.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Mereo BioPharma Group plc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9928, with a change in price of +0.1925. Similarly, Mereo BioPharma Group plc recorded 1,349,715 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +22.45%.

MREO Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 51.57%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 27.64%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 25.52% and 20.51% respectively.

MREO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price gain of 40.00% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 32.79%. The price of MREO leaped by -16.67% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -1.87%.