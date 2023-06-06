Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Knightscope Inc.’s current trading price is -90.04% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 25.00%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.36 and $4.52. The company, active in the Industrials sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.56 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.97 million observed over the last three months.

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) current stock price is $0.45. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $0.485 after opening at $0.43. The stock’s lowest point was $0.411 before it closed at $0.42.

Knightscope Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $4.52 on 06/08/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $0.36 on 05/31/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -59.82% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 24.75M and boasts a workforce of 92 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9443, with a change in price of -1.3700. Similarly, Knightscope Inc. recorded 786,051 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -75.27%.

KSCP Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Knightscope Inc. over the past 50 days is 13.24%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 40.91%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 32.58% and 23.15%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

KSCP Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -76.19%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -80.18%. The price of KSCP decreased -13.44% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.42%.