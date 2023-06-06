Hormel Foods Corporation Inc. (HRL) Price Performance: A Comparative Analysis with Competitors

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -10.26% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -14.20%. Over the past 30 days, the price of HRL has leaped by -0.79%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.64%.

The current stock price for Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) is $40.88. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $41.19 after opening at $40.79. It dipped to a low of $40.46 before ultimately closing at $40.56.

The stock market performance of Hormel Foods Corporation has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $51.69 on 08/26/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $37.78, recorded on 03/23/23.

52-week price history of HRL Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Hormel Foods Corporation’s current trading price is -20.92% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 8.21%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $37.78 and $51.69. The shares of the Consumer Defensive sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 1.98 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 2.37 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.24% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 21.86B and boasts a workforce of 20000 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Hormel Foods Corporation

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Hormel Foods Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 41.50, with a change in price of -5.89. Similarly, Hormel Foods Corporation recorded 2,132,168 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -12.58%.

HRL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HRL stands at 0.43. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.43.

HRL Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Hormel Foods Corporation over the last 50 days is presently at 87.54%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 91.90%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 85.56% and 72.05%, respectively.