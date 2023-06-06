Hecla Mining Company (HL) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Hecla Mining Company’s current trading price is -22.86% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 58.43%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $3.41 and $7.00 The company’s shares, which are part of the Basic Materials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.83 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 7.67 million over the last three months.

At present, Hecla Mining Company (HL) has a stock price of $5.40. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $5.44 after an opening price of $5.44. The day’s lowest price was $5.32, and it closed at $5.37.

The market performance of Hecla Mining Company’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $7.00 on 04/13/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $3.41 on 09/26/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Hecla Mining Company (HL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.91% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.31B and boasts a workforce of 1850 employees.

Hecla Mining Company: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Hecla Mining Company as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.81, with a change in price of -0.43. Similarly, Hecla Mining Company recorded 7,962,687 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -7.30%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HL stands at 0.26. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.26.

HL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Hecla Mining Company’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 12.30%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 21.63%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 23.56% and 24.87%, respectively.

HL Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -2.83%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -5.55%. Over the last 30 days, the price of HL has leaped by -11.76%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.08%.