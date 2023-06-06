GOL’s Stock Market Odyssey: A Year of Growth, Decline, and Resilience

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 44.94%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 22.86%. The price of GOL increased 38.71% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 23.25%.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) stock is currently valued at $3.87. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $3.6484 after opening at $3.55. The stock briefly dropped to $3.47 before ultimately closing at $3.58.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $5.74 on 06/07/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $2.00 on 03/02/23.

52-week price history of GOL Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s current trading price is -32.64% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 93.98%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $2.00 and $5.74. The trading volume for the Industrials sector company’s shares reached about 1.86 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 1.43 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 47.71% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 738.91M and boasts a workforce of 13765 employees.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.76, with a change in price of +0.59. Similarly, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. recorded 1,450,422 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +18.27%.

GOL Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. over the last 50 days is 98.04%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 97.30%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 89.11% and 88.59%, respectively.