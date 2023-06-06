Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s current trading price is -45.97% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 363.31%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.64 and $5.49. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Consumer Defensive reached around 2.3 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 3.12 million over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) is $2.97. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $2.78 after opening at $2.78. The stock touched a low of $2.51 before closing at $2.61.

Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $5.49 on 03/07/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $0.64 on 11/01/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) has experienced a quarterly decline of -43.61% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 621.34M and boasts a workforce of 4002 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.60, with a change in price of -0.39. Similarly, Gaotu Techedu Inc. recorded 3,911,152 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -11.66%.

How GOTU’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GOTU stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

GOTU Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Gaotu Techedu Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 27.41%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 77.23%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 58.00% and 45.02%, respectively.

GOTU Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 25.68%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 111.86%. The price of GOTU leaped by -1.46% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 19.60%.