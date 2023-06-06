Dow Inc. (DOW) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Dow Inc.’s current trading price is -24.44% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 20.02%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $42.91 and $68.16 The company’s shares, which are part of the Basic Materials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 5.57 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 4.8 million over the last three months.

The stock of Dow Inc. (DOW) is currently priced at $51.50. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $52.365 after opening at $51.69. The day’s lowest price was $51.47 before the stock closed at $51.61.

In terms of market performance, Dow Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $68.16 on 06/08/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $42.91 on 10/13/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Dow Inc. (DOW) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.82% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 34.58B and boasts a workforce of 37800 employees.

Dow Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Dow Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 19 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 55.15, with a change in price of -4.97. Similarly, Dow Inc. recorded 4,898,993 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.80%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DOW stands at 0.76. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.73.

DOW Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Dow Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 33.62%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 48.10%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 35.97% and 22.35%, respectively.

DOW Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant gain of 2.20% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 0.84%. Over the past 30 days, the price of DOW has leaped by -3.49%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.30%.