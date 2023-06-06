Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Douglas Elliman Inc.’s current trading price is -57.26% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 5.10%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $2.55 and $6.27. The company, active in the Real Estate sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.41 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.52 million observed over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) is $2.68. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $2.77 after opening at $2.77. The stock touched a low of $2.55 before closing at $2.94.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Douglas Elliman Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $6.27 on 08/04/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $2.55 on 06/05/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -34.95% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 220.05M and boasts a workforce of 957 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.69, with a change in price of -1.41. Similarly, Douglas Elliman Inc. recorded 466,546 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -34.47%.

How DOUG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DOUG stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

DOUG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Douglas Elliman Inc. over the last 50 days is at 15.20%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 15.20%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 28.81% and 39.61%, respectively.

DOUG Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -34.15%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -35.11%. The price of DOUG fallen by 2.68% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -17.54%.