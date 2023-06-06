Cullinan Oncology Inc. (CGEM) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Cullinan Oncology Inc.’s current trading price is -26.68% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 49.70%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $7.78 and $15.89. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Healthcare reached around 0.61 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.24 million over the last three months.

Cullinan Oncology Inc. (CGEM) currently has a stock price of $11.65. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $11.7599 after opening at $10.63. The lowest recorded price for the day was $10.37 before it closed at $10.53.

The stock market performance of Cullinan Oncology Inc. has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $15.89 on 07/20/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $7.78, recorded on 05/12/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Cullinan Oncology Inc. (CGEM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.92% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 442.47M and boasts a workforce of 62 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Inc.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Cullinan Oncology Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.57, with a change in price of +1.07. Similarly, Cullinan Oncology Inc. recorded 230,315 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +10.11%.

How CGEM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CGEM stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CGEM Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Cullinan Oncology Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 97.24%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 97.24%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 87.04% and 81.72%, respectively.

CGEM Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 10.43%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -4.98%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CGEM has fallen by 21.35%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 15.92%.