COEP’s Stochastic Averages Dip: Analyzing Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s Stock Performance

At present, Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP) has a stock price of $1.71. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $1.93 after an opening price of $1.55. The day’s lowest price was $1.55, and it closed at $1.52.

The market performance of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times.

52-week price history of COEP Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -92.02% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 66.02%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $1.03 and $21.42. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.95 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.37 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.59% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 40.73M and boasts a workforce of 4 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.5466, with a change in price of -0.1601. Similarly, Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. recorded 289,881 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.56%.

Examining COEP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for COEP stands at 1.31. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.15.

COEP Stock Stochastic Average

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 58.27%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 41.47%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 41.68% and 54.48%, respectively.

COEP Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 11.67%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -17.79%. Over the last 30 days, the price of COEP has fallen by 36.80%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -13.20%.