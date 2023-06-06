ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. ClearOne Inc.’s current trading price is -30.77% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 266.72%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.28 and $1.49. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.56 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 2.14 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) is $1.03. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $1.10 after an opening price of $1.09. The stock briefly fell to $1.02 before ending the session at $1.15.

ClearOne Inc.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $1.49 on 05/19/23 and a low of $0.28 for the same time frame on 11/04/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 19.91% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 24.00M and boasts a workforce of 82 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.5900, with a change in price of -0.6900. Similarly, ClearOne Inc. recorded 822,332 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -40.12%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CLRO stands at 0.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CLRO Stock Stochastic Average

Today, ClearOne Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 3.69%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 3.69%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 7.85% and 31.53% respectively.

CLRO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price gain of 20.70% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 149.18%. The price of CLRO fallen by 50.38% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -16.98%.