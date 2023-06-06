BRSH Stock: Exploring Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s Growth

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) has a current stock price of $0.31. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $0.374 after opening at $0.31. The stock’s low for the day was $0.2855, and it eventually closed at $0.26.

52-week price history of BRSH Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s current trading price is -92.01% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 180.80%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.11 and $3.88. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Defensive sector, recorded a trading volume of around 2.82 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.26 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -14.27% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.58M and boasts a workforce of 11 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.3309, with a change in price of -0.2300. Similarly, Bruush Oral Care Inc. recorded 355,596 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -42.59%.

BRSH Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Bruush Oral Care Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 75.72%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 52.84%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 35.67% and 28.49%, respectively.

BRSH Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price loss of -33.83% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -70.19%. The price of BRSH fallen by 18.10% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 15.28%.