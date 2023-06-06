British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. British American Tobacco p.l.c.’s current trading price is -28.27% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 2.51%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $31.64 and $45.22. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.84 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 4.88 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) currently stands at $32.44. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $32.28 after starting at $32.09. The stock’s lowest price was $31.79 before closing at $31.85.

The market performance of British American Tobacco p.l.c.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $45.22 on 06/07/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $31.64 on 05/31/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -13.25% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 70.42B and boasts a workforce of 50397 employees.

British American Tobacco p.l.c.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating British American Tobacco p.l.c. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 36.21, with a change in price of -6.06. Similarly, British American Tobacco p.l.c. recorded 4,281,999 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -15.76%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BTI stands at 0.57. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.51.

BTI Stock Stochastic Average

Today, British American Tobacco p.l.c.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 12.17%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 18.42%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 11.94% and 8.78% respectively.

BTI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -18.87%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -23.33%. The price of BTI leaped by -8.88% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.36%.