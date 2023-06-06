BBWI’s Market Quandary: Decoding the Ups and Downs of 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -5.55%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -8.02%. Over the last 30 days, the price of BBWI has fallen by 18.91%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.89%.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) currently has a stock price of $39.80. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $39.95 after opening at $37.76. The lowest recorded price for the day was $38.19 before it closed at $37.71.

The stock market performance of Bath & Body Works Inc. has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $49.55 on 02/02/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $25.75, recorded on 06/30/22.

52-week price history of BBWI Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Bath & Body Works Inc.’s current trading price is -19.68% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 54.56%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $25.75 and $49.55. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 4.92 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 3.48 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.14% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.74B and boasts a workforce of 8800 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Bath & Body Works Inc.

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Bath & Body Works Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 38.84, with a change in price of -6.00. Similarly, Bath & Body Works Inc. recorded 3,273,845 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -13.10%.

BBWI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Bath & Body Works Inc. over the past 50 days is 98.28%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 98.28%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 79.93% and 67.21%, respectively, over the past 20 days.