Avalo Therapeutics Inc. Inc. (AVTX) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant loss of -38.49% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -45.52%. Over the past 30 days, the price of AVTX has fallen by 9.93%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.31%.

The stock of Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX) is currently priced at $3.10. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $3.46 after opening at $2.88. The day’s lowest price was $2.86 before the stock closed at $2.89.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $7.41 on 06/24/22 and the lowest value was $1.41 on 03/29/23.

52-week price history of AVTX Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Avalo Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -58.18% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 119.86%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$1.41 and $7.41. The Avalo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 1.29 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 49020.0 over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 27.05% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 39.68M and boasts a workforce of 20 employees.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Avalo Therapeutics Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.95, with a change in price of -1.76. Similarly, Avalo Therapeutics Inc. recorded 51,356 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -36.21%.

AVTX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Avalo Therapeutics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 68.98%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 48.65%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 37.16% and 33.56%, respectively.