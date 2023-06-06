Asset Entities Inc. (ASST) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Asset Entities Inc.’s current trading price is -83.95% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 38.08%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.81 and $6.98. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Communication Services reached around 0.96 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.37 million over the last three months.

The current stock price for Asset Entities Inc. (ASST) is $1.12. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $1.30 after opening at $1.06. It dipped to a low of $1.02 before ultimately closing at $1.00.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Asset Entities Inc. (ASST) has experienced a quarterly decline of -39.78% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 15.12M and boasts a workforce of 7 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

How ASST’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ASST stands at 0.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ASST Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Asset Entities Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 24.15%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 62.50%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 54.18% and 54.25%, respectively.

ASST Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant loss of -68.45% since the start of this calendar year. Over the past 30 days, the price of ASST has fallen by 17.27%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 16.07%.