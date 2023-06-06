Applied Materials Inc.’s Mixed Bag: Up 26.30% in 6 Months, Up 16.13% in 30 Days

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) has a current stock price of $134.78. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $135.15 after opening at $134.82. The stock’s low for the day was $133.0408, and it eventually closed at $133.73.

Applied Materials Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $138.80 on 05/30/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $71.12 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of AMAT Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Applied Materials Inc.’s current trading price is -2.90% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 89.51%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $71.12 and $138.80. The Technology sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 2.17 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 6.25 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 15.82% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 112.47B and boasts a workforce of 33000 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 117.79, with a change in price of +24.36. Similarly, Applied Materials Inc. recorded 6,300,249 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +22.13%.

AMAT Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AMAT stands at 0.41. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.39.

AMAT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Applied Materials Inc. over the last 50 days is at 85.29%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 83.11%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 82.50% and 82.91%, respectively.

AMAT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price gain of 38.41% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 26.30%. The price of AMAT fallen by 16.13% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -1.31%.