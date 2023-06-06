Analyzing the Impact of Earnings Reports on Marpai Inc. Inc. (MRAI) Price Performance

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant loss of -23.50% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -44.92%. Over the past 30 days, the price of MRAI has leaped by -12.92%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -21.20%.

The current stock price for Marpai Inc. (MRAI) is $0.55. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $0.6798 after opening at $0.665. It dipped to a low of $0.5187 before ultimately closing at $0.66.

In terms of market performance, Marpai Inc. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $3.40 on 04/14/23, while the lowest value was $0.49 on 05/15/23.

52-week price history of MRAI Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Marpai Inc.’s current trading price is -83.80% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.97%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.49 and $3.40. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.89 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 1.6 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Marpai Inc. (MRAI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -43.69% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 15.86M and boasts a workforce of 303 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.8644, with a change in price of -0.2826. Similarly, Marpai Inc. recorded 1,037,111 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -33.91%.

MRAI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Marpai Inc. over the past 50 days is 2.03%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 19.12%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 42.12% and 56.66%, respectively, over the past 20 days.