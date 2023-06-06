Analyzing the Impact of Earnings Reports on Mangoceuticals Inc. Inc. (MGRX) Price Performance

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price loss of -63.75% this year. The price of MGRX fallen by 18.85% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 39.42%.

The present stock price for Mangoceuticals Inc. (MGRX) is $1.45. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $1.70 after an opening price of $1.18. The stock briefly fell to $1.15 before ending the session at $1.20.

52-week price history of MGRX Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Mangoceuticals Inc.’s current trading price is -66.82% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 68.55%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $0.86 and $4.37. The trading volume for the Healthcare sector company’s shares reached about 4.2 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 2.74 million over the last three months.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

MGRX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MGRX stands at 0.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

MGRX Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Mangoceuticals Inc. over the last 50 days is 25.42%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 64.79%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 57.56% and 44.98%, respectively.