Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. Inc. (ADVM) Price Performance: A Comparative Analysis with Competitors

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant gain of 132.96% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 99.12%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ADVM has fallen by 72.13%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 36.03%.

The current stock price for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) is $1.35. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $1.3558 after opening at $1.20. It dipped to a low of $1.11 before ultimately closing at $1.21.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock market performance of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $1.82 on 07/14/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $0.53, recorded on 12/27/22.

52-week price history of ADVM Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s current trading price is -25.82% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 154.24%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $0.53 and $1.82. The shares of the Healthcare sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 0.77 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 0.41 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 76.22% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 127.97M and boasts a workforce of 123 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7816, with a change in price of +0.6900. Similarly, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. recorded 387,523 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +104.55%.

ADVM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ADVM stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ADVM Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 99.14%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 99.05%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 90.97% and 91.71%, respectively.