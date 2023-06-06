A Tale of Resilience: Kaixin Auto Holdings Amid Stock Market Turbulence

The present stock price for Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) is $0.32. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $0.34 after an opening price of $0.31. The stock briefly fell to $0.3091 before ending the session at $0.35.

Kaixin Auto Holdings’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $1.29 on 08/04/22 and a low of $0.23 for the same time frame on 05/30/23.

52-week price history of KXIN Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Kaixin Auto Holdings’s current trading price is -75.36% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 37.62%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.23 and $1.29. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.18 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.48 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -33.77% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 62.22M and boasts a workforce of 27 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.3846, with a change in price of -0.1182. Similarly, Kaixin Auto Holdings recorded 410,869 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -27.10%.

Examining KXIN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KXIN stands at 0.30. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

KXIN Stock Stochastic Average

Kaixin Auto Holdings’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 27.24%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 40.80%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 53.30% and 44.65%, respectively.

KXIN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The index has shown a price gain of 8.42% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -34.45%. The price of KXIN fallen by 5.26% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 15.77%.