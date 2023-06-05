UTRS Stock: A Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast

Minerva Surgical Inc. (UTRS) stock is currently valued at $0.29. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $0.487 after opening at $0.20. The stock briefly dropped to $0.1921 before ultimately closing at $0.20.

In terms of market performance, Minerva Surgical Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $3.02 on 08/08/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.15 on 12/27/22.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

52-week price history of UTRS Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Minerva Surgical Inc.’s current trading price is -90.28% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 95.48%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.15 and $3.02. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 102.45 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 2.26 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Minerva Surgical Inc. (UTRS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.76% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 35.40M and boasts a workforce of 174 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.2801, with a change in price of +0.0728. Similarly, Minerva Surgical Inc. recorded 3,214,837 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +33.06%.

Examining UTRS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UTRS stands at 1.16. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.01.

UTRS Stock Stochastic Average

Minerva Surgical Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 23.92%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 23.92%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 12.17% and 8.95%, respectively.

UTRS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 31.15%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 62.69%. The price of UTRS increased 30.22% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 16.09%.