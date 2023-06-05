Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Upstart Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -43.77% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 140.91%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $11.93 and $51.11. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Financial reached around 3.54 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 7.3 million over the last three months.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) currently has a stock price of $28.74. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $31.14 after opening at $30.81. The lowest recorded price for the day was $28.81 before it closed at $29.57.

Upstart Holdings Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $51.11 on 06/06/22, and the lowest price during that time was $11.93, recorded on 05/03/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) has experienced a quarterly rise of 54.52% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.46B and boasts a workforce of 1875 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Upstart Holdings Inc.

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Upstart Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 4 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 7 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 17.85, with a change in price of +14.57. Similarly, Upstart Holdings Inc. recorded 7,458,538 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +102.53%.

How UPST’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UPST stands at 1.60. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.60.

UPST Stock Stochastic Average

Upstart Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 83.87%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 83.02%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 86.35% and 87.59%, respectively.

UPST Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 117.40%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 50.95%. Over the last 30 days, the price of UPST has fallen by 130.66%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 15.56%.