The AREB Stock Puzzle: Unraveling American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s Fluctuating Performance

Currently, the stock price of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) is $0.15. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $0.168 after opening at $0.1664. The stock touched a low of $0.13 before closing at $0.16.

American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $1.54 on 07/07/22, with the lowest value being $0.12 on 04/28/23.

52-week price history of AREB Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -90.15% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 21.36%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.12 and $1.54. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Cyclical sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.19 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.0 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) has experienced a quarterly decline of -26.29% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.79M.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.1800, with a change in price of -0.0658. Similarly, American Rebel Holdings Inc. recorded 900,620 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -30.25%.

AREB Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AREB stands at 0.22. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

AREB Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for American Rebel Holdings Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 28.16%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 24.91%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 28.51% and 36.24%, respectively.

AREB Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -21.40%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -38.16%. The price of AREB fallen by 14.40% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -16.88%.